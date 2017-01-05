Metro Health patients pleased with perks of U of M affiliation





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The head of Metro Health says he’s already getting positive responses from patients about the hospital’s new affiliation with the University of Michigan.

Metro Health: University of Michigan Health celebrated the affiliation Thursday with an open house at the hospital in Wyoming.

The affiliation means a new name, new look and new choices for patients in West Michigan.

U of M and Metro Health have already worked together since 2009 in radiation oncology, pediatric cardiology and pediatric endocrinology. Now, the affiliation will allow them to expand in other areas, including research capabilities, primary care and specialty services.

Patients are already pleased the affiliation will allow them to see U of M doctors in West Michigan.

“All of a sudden, I started getting these thank you letters from people saying, “You know, I was driving two or three hours over there and all of a sudden I can just come over there, get my care and get back.’ And so, those were nice letters. I think it begins to show you the potential of what can happen here,” said Metro Health President and CEO Michael Faas.

The hospital affiliation comes after a deal for Metro Health to merge with a for-profit hospital out of Tennessee fell through in 2015.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

