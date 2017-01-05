Large portion of Barry County without power Thursday

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 7,000 residents are without power in Barry County Thursday night, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

The power outage happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Consumers Energy told 24 Hour News 8 a major distribution line has been affected. Crews will have to replace of piece of equipment that burned up at substation.

24 Hour News 8 will be calling Consumers Energy throughout the night until power is restored. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

