Mother of missing man asking for public’s help





BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The investigation continues for a missing Battle Creek man. Battle Creek police started searching for 28-year-old Robert Barroso II on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force stepped in on Monday when they found Barroso’s car, a white 2006 Lincoln Zephyr, behind a home near the woods in Lee Township.

“I’m trying to stay positive but the more the time goes by and the temperatures drop outside and we still can’t find him I honestly don’t think well find him alive, I really don’t,” said Gauthier.

24 Hour News 8 spoke with the family who says they just want answers.

“I don’t understand why he would take his car that far back on that road like that, it just doesn’t make sense to me,” said Gauthier.

Laurie Gauthier, his mother, is now asking for the community’s help as they hold a search for her son starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Anyone is welcome to help, the meeting location is at 19½ Mile Road and Lake of the Woods.

Barroso is a 5-foot-10 with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his left arm and one on his left ankle.

Anyone with information about Barroso should call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office 269.558.0520 ext. 4131, Battle Creek Police Department 269.966.3349 or Silent Observer 269.964.3888 or 269.781.9700.

