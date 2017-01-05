Moving company: South Dakota, Vermont top destinations in US

ST. LOUIS (AP/WOOD) — One of the nation’s largest moving companies says South Dakota is first on its list of top moving destinations.

United Van Lines has tracked customer state-to-state migration for the past 40 years. For 2016, South Dakota was the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves, which the suburban St. Louis-based company says is part of a trend of retirees moving to states in the Northwest.

Oregon had been No. 1 the previous three years and dropped to third. Vermont was second, Idaho fourth and South Carolina fifth.

Many Southern and Western states had more people moving in than moving out, while several Northeastern states saw high rates of outbound moves.

States with the highest percentage of outbound moves were, in order, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.

Michigan’s moving rate remained relatively steady, with 52 percent of United Van Lines customers moving out and 48 percent of customers moving in. A new job, retirement and family were the top three reasons respectively for moving out of the state, according to United Van Lines. A new job and family were the top two reasons for coming to Michigan.

