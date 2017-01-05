Nestle to hold public meeting on bottled water proposal

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents have the opportunity Thursday to learn more about a bottled-water company’s plan to dramatically increase its groundwater pumping.

Nestle Waters North America is holding an open house from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Osceola Township Hall, located at 8995 95th Avenue in Evart.

The company announced last month a $36 million expansion of its Ice Mountain plant in Mecosta County. As part of the expansion, they are asking to increase the amount of water it pulls from its well in Osceola County from 250 gallons to 400 gallons per minute.

The company said it has researched the expansion and contends the impact on the area would be minimal. Members of the Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation group say it’s excessive.

The Michigan Department of Enviromental Quality is giving the public until March 3 to comment on the proposal.

Written comments can be submitted by email to deq-eh@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality

Office of Drinking Water and Municipal Assistance

P.O. Box 30241

Lansing, MI 48909-7741

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

