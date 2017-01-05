Operation Honor Guard: Serving West Michigan’s Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Not all communities are able to provide proper military funerals to honor the sacrifice of our nation’s dedicated military members; that’s where Operation Honor Guard comes in.

The nonprofit organization supports volunteers who stand guard and perform military rites at veteran’s funerals across West Michigan.

Back in October, they had a fundraising campaign to support Honor Guard members serving in West Michigan. It takes over $800 to fully outfit each honor guard member; they raised a total of $3,000. Check out the video to hear more about this important cause.

If you would like to support local Honor Guard members, you can donate through the organization’s website.

