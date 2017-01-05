Report: Fleck to leave WMU, heading to Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Reports out of Minnesota are saying Western Michigan’s P.J. Fleck is expected to be named the next head coach of the University of Minnesota.

KSTP-TV is reporting that Fleck is the top pick for the Gophers and is expected to named the next University of Minnesota head coach Friday.

There are a lot of rumors out there but I believe that PJ Fleck will be named the Gopher head coach tomorrow.. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

Forget about Les Miles-All is not quiet on the Western Michigan front. I believe PJ Fleck news conference will be tomorrow. — Joe Schmit (@JoeSchmitKSTP) January 6, 2017

Monday, Athletic director Kathy Beauregard said she has not been contacted by another school in recent days, and she expects conversations about an extension for Fleck to intensify.

Western Michigan fell to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl after a perfect season in the Mid-American Conference.

