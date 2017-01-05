Shake up comes to unemployment agency but pain remains

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Going to the unemployment office is no one’s idea of a good time but the trauma of job loss was only made worse by a system that wrongly accused people of fraud and a bureaucracy that created confusion and frustration.

But the state is now promising that sweeping changes are coming that will make things better.

Saul Quinones is a Wyoming father of five who lost his job in 2009 and then went through bankruptcy.

“I just get the ring-around, no one seems to have any hard answers for me,” Quinones said.

The state unemployment agency claimed that he withdrew his unemployment benefits by $1,500 and despite the fact he declared bankruptcy, charged him more than $11,000 in fees and fines. He has only paid off the fines in 2016 or so he thought.

“Yeah, I got a letter two months ago said that I owe them $35,” Quinones said

A review found that 93 percent of fraud allegations the agency made against more than 22,000 unemployment insurance applicants between October 2013 and October 2015 were false.

The state is facing lawsuits over millions of dollars that were unlawfully taken from applicants, sometimes through wage and income tax returns garnishments.

Quinones claim is from 2009 meaning that he is not part of that group.

“I didn’t finish paying until last year, so I don’t think it’s old,” he said. “They’re saying because it’s been so long, that if I’m entitled to anything, it’ll be a portion.”

The director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency announced a “top-to-bottom review” of the agency leading to the ouster of Sharon Moffett-Massey, who had been in charge of the agency since 2014 and has been “reassigned.”

Bruce Noll, the agency’s former legislative liaison, will oversee things while a national search is conducted for Moffett-Massey’s replacement, according to the state.

“Today, (the director) decided that we need to have a fresh perspective on some of the challenges here so she has appointed an interim director,” said Dave Murray, spokesperson for the Department of Talent and Economic Development.

Murray says the automated system that was wrongly flagging the claims as fraud will now be reviewed by humans.

“We want to be a resource, we want to be a place where people can go and say ‘these are people looking out for me and are going to help me get the assistance I need to go on with my life,” Murray said.

“But fraud is a significant problem that affects claimants and employers who pay into the system so we need to be vigilant to crack down on fraud but this is one case where there was a fraud in the process and we made it better.”

Meanwhile, the state continues to pay back those affected.

“There has been about $5 million that has been returned to people but there are still some left, some folks have not yet gotten their refund, but the problem is we don’t have up-to-date contact information for them,” Murray said.

If you think you may be one of those people who were wrongly targeted, agency officials say you should update your information through the computerized system or you can go to your local agency office.

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency

UIA’s Problem Resolution Offices

