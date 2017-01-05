US Attorney Patrick Miles resigning this month

Join 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak at around 6:15 a.m. for an interview with U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than four years heading up the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, Patrick Miles is resigning.

Miles submitted his resignation Wednesday. His last day on the job will be Jan. 20.

“I am extremely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to serve the public in this capacity over the past four and a half years,” he said in a statement. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead such an outstanding team of crime-fighters and people who work hard every day to protect the interests of America and its citizens.”

Miles has not said what his plans are following his resignation. It’s not yet known who will replace him.

He was approved as the U.S. Attorney for the region on July 9, 2012. A 1991 graduate of Harvard Law School, he had previously spent 21 years as a business attorney in private practice.

A release announcing Miles’ resignation recognized his initiatives to streamline the office, create an annual planning process, establish task forces with law enforcement, combat gang violence, decrease recidivism, improve police-community relations, hire veterans, and educate citizens about criminal justice and drug abuse.

Some of the biggest cases handled during his tenure were also listed, including the child sex trafficking case against Eddie Jackson in 2014 (the first of its kind in the Western District), the 2012 sentencing of Evan Knoll for defrauding the government and banks out of $82 million, and the Kentwood Pharmacy scheme to repackage and resell old drugs. The release noted that during Miles’ time as U.S. Attorney, the office saw 106 convictions in cases involving internet child pornography.

“Since 2012, Patrick A. Miles, Jr. has served the Western District of Michigan — and the American people — with distinction and honor,” Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch said in a statement. “I want to thank Patrick for his tireless devotion to the cause of justice, and I wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.”

