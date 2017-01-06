10 economic reasons why 2017 will be better for W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While West Michigan’s economy slowed last month, it’s not a sign of what’s to come, according to a Grand Valley State University economist.

>>PDF: GVSU economic forecast for 2017

Brian G. Long of the Seidman College of Business, says the following 10 reasons point to an economic uptick in 2017:

Consumer confidence recently hit a 15-year high

Auto sales may taper off in 2017, but will still remain strong

Housing prices have finally recovered to their pre-crisis peak

A 3.5 percent GDP gain for the third quarter of 2016

The Institute of Supply Management national purchasing manager’s index for December jumped 1.5 points to 54.7

The Purchasing Manager’s Index for China saw its third month of positive growth, rising one percent to 51.9

Canada, our largest trading partner, has returned to positive growth and posted a PMI of 51.8

The global PMI improved “considerably” over the past year to 52.7

The stock market is now in record territory, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing in on the 20,000 mark Friday

Business confidence GVSU’s local survey and other surveys is generally positive.

“Right now I believe we are right in line with the rest of the country, taking into consideration that automotive and office furniture are cyclical industries. We are probably at our peak right now,” said Long.

