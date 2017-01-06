2 killed in fiery rollover crash in Montcalm County

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say two people were killed in a fiery rollover crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened at Evergreen Road east of Townhall Road near Montcalm Community College around 11:55 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a vehicle was heading eastbound on Evergreen Road when it went off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to leave the road. The crash remains under investigation.

