4 injured in suspicious Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating a suspicious house fire that sent four people to the hospital.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to the fire at a home in the 1200 block of 4th Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The home was fully involved when officers arrived so they took a defensive approach.

It took crews about two hours to get the fire under control due to the frigid temperatures. At times wind chills were below zero degrees.

Two adults and two children were able to escape the fire and were taken to Bronson Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The Red Cross was called to help the residents find housing.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the fire is considered suspicious and remains under investigation by the fire marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

