Bekins: Better choice for buying your appliances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Have you bought an appliance lately that just didn’t seem quality? There’s a reason behind that. EightWest stopped by Bekins at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show. Scott explains that people who bought appliances 20 years ago are used to the care and service that existed in those times with independent retailers. They don’t realize the troubles they will face when shopping at a big box store. That’s what sets Bekins apart.

Instead of focusing on making money, Bekins focuses on providing West Michigan with high quality appliances. All of their employees receive extensive training to guarantee that they will help customers find the best fit for their needs. Check out the video above to see some of the beautiful options Bekins provides.

Bekins locations:

6275 28th St. SE – Grand Rapids

735 Washington Ave – Grand Haven

616-288-1020

