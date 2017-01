GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No evidence was found at an Ottawa County park after reports Friday that a person fell through the ice.

The dive team was called Friday afternoon after reports that a person fell through the ice at Grand River Park, located at 9473 28th Avenue in Jenison.

After searching the waters, a hole was found but no evidence that anyone or anything fell through.

