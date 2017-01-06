Grand Rapids police seek tips in search for missing man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

The family of Paul Kaleta told police they lost contact with him on Dec. 30. Kaleta, 64, has a health condition that requires medication, officers say.

Kaleta is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

