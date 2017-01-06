Hit-and-run driver who injured Greenville father ID’ed

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say they’ve identified a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent a Greenville man to the hospital with life-altering injuries.

Trever Towne of Greenville is still in the hospital, trying to recover from the Dec. 19 crash at Miller and Fenwick roads in Montcalm County’s Fairplain Township.

Towne told 24 Hour News 8 last month he was driving to work when an SUV blew through the stop sign, hitting a car. That car then hit Towne’s vehicle head on. Towne’s vehicle then hit the SUV, which sped off, leaving him to crawl out of the wreckage.

In a Friday news release, MSP said they located and interviewed the suspect, who is a 20-year-old man from Lowell. During the investigation, detectives say they also found the SUV involved in the crash.

MSP is turning the investigation over to the Montcalm County Prosecutor for review and possible charges.

Towne, 31, has already gone through at least one surgery. He said he suffered a collapsed lung, broken knee, broken ankle and two fractured vertebrae.

His injuries kept him from celebrating Christmas at home with his 5-year-old son, and from returning to work.

Towne said he can’t collect unemployment because he was self-employed. A GoFundMe page has been set up for him.

