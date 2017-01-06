Inside the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This weekend, January 6th-8th, there’s only one place to be if you’re looking for ideas when it comes to remodeling or building a new home. The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show has made waves in West Michigan as one of the must-attend during expo season. Carolyn Alt joined eightWest to talk more about this fun show.
Check out the video above to see the new surprises and old favorites of the Remodeling and New Home Show. Attractions include the Idea House, Top Ten New Home Products, and HBA Expert Panel.
Show times:
January 6 – noon-9pm
January 7 – 10am-9pm
January 8 – 11am-5pm
Tickets:
Adults: $9
Children (6-14): $4
Buy tickets here
A cool feature of the show is being able to check out amazing gadgets. In the video above, Boyce Thompson shows off some of these gizmos that you can try out yourself at the Remodeling and New Homes Show. Everything from being able to keep track of your baby to making sure an elderly parent is doing okay at home, there’s something for everyone. Check out the video to see Boyce walk Jordan through these gadgets.
Leah Bolton is the ultimate DIY lady! On her website, she has step-by-step videos that are viewed all over the world. Leah can show people everything from drywall to carpetntry to electrical and more. She is a keynote speaker at the Remodeling and New Homes Show, so don’t miss her easy and fun presentations. In the video above, Leah gives Terri a tool tutorial.