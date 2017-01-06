KCAS Pets of the Week: Chloe and Snoopy





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Chloe and Snoopy, our adoptable pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter!

First, meet Chloe. She’s a 2-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix who loves belly rubs and burying her toys in the snow. This silly girl is a pro at catching treats, too.

Next, meet Snoopy. Snoopy is an 8-year-old Beagle mix who was found as a stray and is very laid back. He thinks he’s a lap dog, loves car rides and would love to find a new family with whom he can relax.

If you’re interested in adopting Chloe, Snoopy or any other pet from the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the KCAS website.

—–

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

