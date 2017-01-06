Kent Co. asst. prosecutor steps down after alcohol-related crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The assistant prosecutor who was involved in an alcohol-related crash is resigning from the Kent County Prosecutor’s office.

Josh Kuiper was the at-fault driver in a wrong-way head-on crash with a parked car on Union Avenue SE. The car’s owner suffered minor injuries from the Nov. 19 collision.

A Grand Rapids officer called to the crash interviewed Kuiper and gave him a field sobriety test. The responding officer wrote in his report that alcohol was a factor in the crash, but never administered a preliminary breath test on Kuiper. Kuiper was ticketed but not arrested or charged.

Hours before the crash, Kuiper had attended a retirement party for outgoing Kent County Prosecutor William Forsyth at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids. Forsyth told 24 Hour News 8 he did not know why GRPD “chose not to give” Kuiper a breathalyzer test.

Forsyth also reported that Kent County Prosecutor-elect Chris Becker and another assistant prosecutor, Patrick O’Keefe, spoke to Kuiper approximately three hours before the crash and told him “he appeared to have had too much to drink and shouldn’t drive home.”

“Patrick, who lives in Lansing and was leaving to drive home, offered to drive Josh home,” explained Forsyth in an email responding to questions from 24 Hour News 8. “Although Josh chose not to leave, he assured both of them that he would not drive himself home.”

Forsyth went on to say that he had spoken to Kuiper himself at approximately 10 p.m. and “basically told him the same thing.”

“He told me he would not drive home and said he planned on walking to his mother’s house on Union (Avenue),” Forsyth said. “Neither Chris nor I saw him after 10 p.m. and cannot begin to speculate as to his condition at the time he was later stopped by GRPD.”

GRPD spokesperson Sgt. Terry Dixon confirmed the police report indicated alcohol was a factor in the accident, and that an internal investigation into the officer’s handling of the case is ongoing.

Kuiper, who’s been with the office for at least ten years, was demoted following the incident.

