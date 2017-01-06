NB US-131 shut down at Franklin St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Northbound US-131 is shut down at Franklin Street in Grand Rapids due to a crash.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Grand Rapids police tell 24 Hour News 8 that, according to initial reports, five to seven cars were involved in the crash. They were not aware of any major injuries.

Police were not sure how long the freeway will be shut down.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for live, up-to-the-minute traffic reports.

