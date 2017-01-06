W. Mich. native earns seat on Congress in Florida





BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native and Army veteran has been officially sworn into U.S. Congress.

Republican Brian Mast will represent Florida’s 18th District.

Representative Mast lost both of his legs while working as a bomb disposal expert in Afghanistan, but that never stopped his hunger to serve his country.

He graduated from South Christian High School in the unincorporated community of Cutlerville in 1999.

Principal George Guichelaar said that he began keeping an eye on Florida’s race for Congress once Mast became involved.

His excitement reached new levels once Mast was named the winner.

“It was really exciting to see him hit the big time,” Guichelaar said. “He is going to be in Congress!”

Guichelaar was the assistant principal at South Christian High School when Mast began his freshman year, which meant he was the head of discipline. That’s how Guichelaar first met the now-congressman, but he believed Mast was more curious than troublesome.

“He never did stuff just because we did it. He always had to know [why],” Guichelaar explained. “Those kinds of kids, very often, are the kinds of kids that that go places because they don’t just take things at face value, they test and they want to see if you’re for real.”

Guichelaar wasn’t surprised to see Mast serving his country in the military or as a lawmaker.

He shared a few stories he remembered from Mast’s high school days. One of them included Mast and his use of stink bombs.

“In his 9th grade level of thinking, he thought this would be fun – to let off stink bombs in the hallways and make the place smell badly,” the principal recalled.

The two now joke about the juvenile mischief, especially considering Mast would go on to serve the country in his dangerous roll as a bomb disposal expert.

All jokes aside, principal Guichelaar said his intuition never doubted him.

“Brian just — he doesn’t do things halfheartedly. He won’t do them if he doesn’t have a clear sense of what his vision is or what his mission is.”

Mast returned to South Christian High School a few years ago to speak at a fundraiser.

Principal Guichelaar hopes Mast’s story of success continues to inspire current students.

