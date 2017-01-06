Wet basement? Advice from the experts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – During winter in West Michigan, it’s important to take care of your basement. A wet, moldy basement can become a huge problem for home owners. EightWest caught up with Rob VanSuilichem from Everdry Waterproofing at the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show to talk about keeping your home safe and dry. In existence for more than 20 years, EverDry is one of the Nation’s largest and most experienced waterproofer, giving customers tons of benefits.

Why choose Everdry?

· Unbeatable quality due to the experience of the owners and staff

· Unbeatable value due to the efficiency and expertise of more than 20 years of experience.

· Unbeatable value due to the purchasing power of being one of the largest waterproofers in the nation.

· Unbeatable service due to the fact that EverDry is a locally owned and operated company.

Everdry Waterproofing offers free inspections and lifetime warranties. To find out more, call 1-800-275-7910.

