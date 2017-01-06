Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Albion

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old Homer woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of M-99 and H Drive, south of Albion.

Calhoun County deputies say the vehicle was heading northbound on M-99 when the driver lost control, left the roadway and rolled several times into a field. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Rebecca Lynn Hall, died while on the way to the hospital, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.

