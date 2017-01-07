Body found, relative in custody in case of missing BC man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies say they believe they have found the body of a missing Battle Creek man, and a suspect is in custody.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that a body found Friday is believed to be that of 28-year-old Robert Barroso II. He had been missing since Dec. 27. Authorities have not said where the body was found.

Barroso’s car was found Monday in rural Lee Township.

Deputies say a relative of Barroso, a 29-year-old male, was arrested on open murder charges. He is lodged in the Calhoun County jail.

Sheriff Saxton said more information is expected to be released Saturday.

