Dispatchers: Plane crashes into Murray Lake in Kent Co.

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County dispatchers say a plane has crashed in the middle of Murray Lake in Grattan Township.

Police were called to the lake in Grattan Township around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

It is not known whether anyone was injured in the crash or how many people were on board the plane.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and watch 24 Hour News 8 at 6 p.m. for the latest.

