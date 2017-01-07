Fire forces evacuation of Kzoo senior community





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An early-morning fire has forced the evacuation of the Crosstown Parkway Senior Community in Kalamazoo.

Crews were called to the facility located at 550 W Crosstown Parkway shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses tell our crew on-scene they saw flames shooting out of an apartment window. The fire appeared to be contained to one unit.

There is no word on injuries. The building has been cleared.

Due to extreme cold and huge job of assisting residents out of the building, several area fire depts. on scene assisting @KalPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/e0O6E7ZNbY — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) January 7, 2017

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on-scene working to learn more information. Check back for updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

