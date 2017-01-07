Trump cabinet fight comes to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A small band of protesters took to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids Saturday to voice opposition to the incoming administration’s selection for secretary of education — West Michigan’s own Betsy DeVos.

It was about 30 people who were out there for a couple cold hours protesting the selection of Betsy DeVos — in front of the very building that bears her family’s name.

With chants like: “school is not a pyramid scheme,” “separate church and state” and “our kids are not for sale.”

Barring a planned delay by Democrats, DeVos will be up for Senate committee hearing Wednesday,

Donald Trump’s pick for education was one of several cabinet choices that have caused howls of protest from Democrats and many others. But in Grand Rapids, people are very familiar with a family sometimes referred to as West Michigan royalty.

“(She has been) giving hundreds of millions of dollars probably since the 70s toward right wing including anti-public schools efforts in this state and now she’s taking her show to Washington,” said Rob Davidson, an emergency physician, father of three and Spring Lake School Board member.

“I think Betsy DeVos is antithetical to public education as we know it,” said Davidson who led the protest Saturday evening.

He says DeVos has been a consistent supporter of policies that harm public school in favor of private and for-profit charter schools.

But she clearly has supporters including Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal who told 24 Hour News 8 that DeVos is knowledgeable about education, concerned about children and a great supporter of the district.

“I don’t think we should give someone a chance who’s proven time and time again that her entire purpose for being involved anywhere in education is to support vouchers for private schools, to support private charter schools that are unregulated and to take money away from public education,” Davidson said.

Democrats are pushing to delay next week’s hearing for DeVos saying she has not been fully vetted for ethics and potential conflicts of interest.

Whether, DeVos will be deemed as qualified by Congress remains to be seen but a fight is certain.

