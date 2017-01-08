Floating “ice disc” a natural phenomenon

VESTABURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Viewers may be skeptical of this clip of a perfectly circular ice disc spinning in the Pine River, but the phenomenon is completely natural. The ice disc is also known as an “ice pan” or “ice circle” and exactly it how it forms has been mystifying scientists for decades.

The discs, which scientists say can range in size from three feet to almost 700 feet! They have been spotted across countless cold climates. Several states in the U.S. have reported natural ice discs. Scandinavian countries have also documented these spinning saucers.

It was thought for years that the cause of the spinning was due to the water current. Ice discs were thought to have been caught in a swirl of water called an eddy. Recently, this idea was found to be incorrect. If the water was spinning the solid rings of ice, then smaller discs would spin faster than larger discs. However, research has proven that all these ice pancakes spin at the same rate.

The cause of the spinning has to due with the density of water when it is in ice form and liquid form, and how it melts. One lead scientist has proven that these ice discs we see are spin because they’re melting and that melting, sinking water turns the ice rounds at a pretty constant speed. For a detailed explanation, check out this article featuring the scientist that discovered the source of the spinning, Stéphane Dorbolo.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

