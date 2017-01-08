Golden Globes 2017: Winners

The Associated Press
Viola Davis, Golden Globes
Viola Davis poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Fences" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

—Motion Picture, Drama: “Moonlight.”

—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “La La Land.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle.”

—Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “La La Land.”

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences.”

—Foreign Language Film: “Elle.”

—Animated Film: “Zootopia.”

—Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land.”

—Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” ”La La Land.”

TELEVISION:

—TV Series, Drama: “The Crown.”

—Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”

—Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown.”

—TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”

—Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

—Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

—Limited Series or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

—Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager.”

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

—Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager.”

—Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager.”

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep.