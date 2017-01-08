Hollywood readies for 74th Golden Globes

Related Coverage Golden Globes nominees: Who made the cut

Tune in to WOOD TV8 starting at 7 p.m. for coverage of the Golden Globes.

(AP) — Awards are set to be handed out at the 74th annual Golden Globes, where speeches about Donald Trump and wins for the Los Angeles musical “La La Land” look like the night’s surest things.

Jimmy Fallon will emcee this year’s show, to be broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California, by NBC at 8 p.m. EST. It’s the first time in nearly a decade that someone other than Ricky Gervais or the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler is hosting the Globes. But another transition is on the minds of many attendees.

Though usually a boisterous, boozy affair, the coming inauguration of Donald Trump is looming over this year’s Globes, which take place 12 days before the president-elect is to be sworn in. Throughout the usual self-congratulatory toasting of Hollywood’s awards season, many stars and filmmakers have evoked a foreboding sense of dread over a Trump presidency. Fallon, the popular “Tonight Show” host, isn’t known for his political humor, but he has promised a steady diet of Trump jokes.

Damien Chazelle’s “La La Land” comes in with a leading seven nods and a seemingly lock on the best picture award for a musical or comedy. Its stiffest Academy Awards competition, Barry Jenkins’ coming-of-age tale “Moonlight” and Kenneth Lonergan’s family drama “Manchester by the Sea,” will square off in the Globes’ dramatic categories, along with the heist thriller “Hell or High Water,” the Dev Patel-led “Lion” and Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge.”

“The People v. O.J. Simpson” leads the television nominees with five nominations, including nods for stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. A number of recent shows are also in the mix, including “Atlanta,” ”Westworld,” ”The Night Of,” ”This Is Us” and “Insecure.”

Last year’s ceremony, hosted by Gervais, drew 18.5 million viewers, down about 4 percent from the year before. Among the presenters on tap for Sunday night’s show are Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Stone, Ben and Casey Affleck, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer, Sting and Matt Damon.

Surely many attendees will be thinking of those absent. After a year full of notable deaths, the back-to-back passing over the holidays of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher was felt acutely in a Hollywood that revered both. Reynolds and Fisher were laid to rest Friday in Los Angeles.

One other thing is assured: Meryl Streep will go home with an award. Though always a good bet for hardware, Streep is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement. She’s also nominated for her performance in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” her 30th Globe nod.

2017 Golden Globe nominations View as list View as gallery Open Gallery This image released by Lionsgate shows Ryan Gosling, right, and Emma Stone in a scene from, "La La Land." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture musical or comedy on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (Dale Robinette/Lionsgate via AP) This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." The film is nominated for a Golden Globe award for best motion picture drama. The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP) Lena Headey plays "Cersei Lannister" in the American drama series "Game of Thrones." The series is nominated for a Golden Globe award for best TV drama. (HBO via AP) This image released by Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios shows Lucas Hedges, right, and Casey Affleck in a scene from "Manchester By The Sea." The film is nominated for best picture, drama. (Claire Folger/Roadside Attractions and Amazon Studios via AP) Fashion designer Tom Ford is nominated for a Golden Globe award for best director for his film, "Nocturnal Animals." The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) "The People v. O.J. Simpson" received five Golden Globe nominations including best limited series and nods for stars Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta. Here, the cast and crew accept the award for best movie made for television or limited series at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, right, and Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, in a scene from the animated film, "Moana." The film is nominated for a Golden Globe award for best animated feature. The 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Jan. 8, on NBC. (Disney via AP) "Manchester by the Sea" landed five nominations, including best actor in a drama for Casey Affleck. Here, Affleck poses in the press room with the award for best actor for "Manchester by the Sea" at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016 (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) The Weinstein Co.'s "Lion," about an Indian boy separated from his family, earned four Golden Globe nods, including acting nominations for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman. Here, Patel, Kidman and Sunny Pawar arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) "Veep" is nominated for best television series, musical or comedy. Star Julia Louis-Dreyfuf received an acting nod. Here, the cast and crew from “Veep” accept the award for outstanding comedy series at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

