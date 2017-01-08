Red Cross shelters Kalamazoo seniors displaced by fire

Related Coverage 1 killed in fire at Kalamazoo senior community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of seniors who were displaced by a deadly fire at an apartment building in Kalamazoo likely won’t be able to go home until the middle of the week.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. Saturday in a seventh-floor apartment at Crosstown Parkway Senior Community on Crosstown Parkway west of S. Westnedge Avenue. One woman who had to be rescued from her balcony and later died at the hospital.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Frances Johnson, one of the at least 170 residents forced to evacuate the building. “It’s really sad. And the lady that stayed up there said she could hear her hollering, ‘Help me! Help me! Help me!'”

The name of the woman who died had not been released as of Sunday. The cause of the fire, which appears to have been mostly contained to one unit, is still under investigation.

The community is now rallying around those who were displaced. The American Red Cross was on scene just moments after fire crews with buses to take those in need to a nearby YMCA, where a shelter was set up in the basement.

“108 ended up coming here. And out of 108, we fed as many as we could — we fed all of them that were here — and we provided shelter for 20 of the residents last night,” said Raul Galvan of the Red Cross.

Johnson was among those 20 and said she’ll stay at the YMCA again Sunday night. She said she’s grateful to have survived the fire and for the help she’s getting.

“We’ve got a roof over our head, food to eat,” she said. “Be thankful for that.”

The Red Cross is offering free food and shelter and will help those without a place to go until they can go home. Officials said the relief effort was made possible thanks to volunteers and donations, and that the organization is always in need of both.

Residents who didn’t go to the shelter are staying with friends or family or have another place to stay.

Apartment management is working to clean up the building and make sure it’s safe before residents return — hopefully by Wednesday.

The phone system was still down Sunday, but management expected it back Monday morning.

Also Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can go to the apartments and management will help them get clothes and other items from their homes. Residents have already been allowed to collect medicine and other essentials.

