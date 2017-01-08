Sports OT: Hallock looks back at Lions’ season





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Detroit Lion Ty Hallock stopped by Sports Overtime Sunday to take a look back at his old team’s season.

The Lions are done for the season after falling to the Seattle Seahawks 26-6 in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

Hallock weighed in on what went wrong for the Lions this season and on Saturday, and talked about what they’ll need to consider moving forward.

Hallock, a Greenville native who played for Michigan State University, is a 7-year NFL veteran who played for the Lions, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

