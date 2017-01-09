2016 brought record heat to US, 2nd wettest year to MI

SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Published:
The sun shines over Holland on a sweltering day. (Sept. 6, 2016)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Meteorologists report that last year was one of the warmest and wildest weather years on record in the United States.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Monday that 2016 was the second hottest year in the U.S. as Alaska warmed dramatically and nighttime temperatures set a record.

NOAA temperature map
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map shows temperature trends in 2016.

The U.S. also notched its second highest number of weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion in damage: 15 separate ones together caused $46 billion in damage and 138 deaths.

NOAA climate events
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map shows notable climate events during 2016.

The average temperature last year in the Lower 48 states was 54.9 degrees, nearly 3 degrees above the 20th Century average of 52. It’s the 20th consecutive year that the United States was warmer than normal.

Only 2012’s 55.3 degrees was warmer in the 122 years of U.S. record keeping.

NOAA climate events chart
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports 2016 was the second wettest for Michigan, according to the above chart.