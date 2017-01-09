Opiate-laced heroin risk leads to changes for GRPD, K-9s





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A stronger version of heroin is threatening the lives of police and their K-9s.

Any contact with even a small amount of fentanyl and carfentanil-laced heroin can be deadly.

Fentanyl is a pain reliever; it’s an opiate that is 40-50 times stronger than street level heroin. Its carfentanil counterpart is 100 times more powerful than that.

Fentanyl is easily absorbed. It can get into your body thought your nose, mouth, eyes or any contact with your skin.

Jack Riley, deputy administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration issued a warning to all law enforcement. The DEA made a video that shared the story of two officers from New Jersey who felt like their bodies were shutting down after they came in contact with the substance.

“I actually felt like I was dying,” said one of the officers in the video.

There are also reports of police K-9s overdosing on the opiate. Dogs can absorb it in the pads of their paws or through their nose.

“If you get exposed to it, if it’s enough, it can kill you,” said crime scene technician Kyle Grant. “So you want to go in there thinking that can happen, so you want to minimize it.”

Grant works for the Grand Rapids Police Department. His job is to collect evidence and properly preserve it.

Grant has been with the department for almost four years, but in the past few months the procedures to collect any powdery substance has changed drastically. Drug dogs no longer go into homes or buildings if any powder is present. Instead, officers put on layers of protection and the powder is kept in special heat-sealed envelopes. It’s a lot more work, but it could save a life.

Medical experts say even a small amount of fentanyl can be enough of the opiate to tell your brain to shut down your respiratory system and stop you from breathing.

