BC downtown fire station no longer responding to calls

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek’s downtown fire station will stop responding to calls starting Monday.

Officials say the changes at Station 1, located at 195 E. Michigan Avenue, stemmed from vehicle problems and a rollover crash last winter involving a fire truck.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the downtown fire station will no longer take calls. The station, which has housed firefighters since June 2014, will continue to be the site of the department’s administrative offices and training sessions for firefighters.

If calls are made when crews are training at Station 1, they will respond. Otherwise, Station 3 on Cliff Street will handle the calls, fire officials said.

“This is the best solution. And residents should feel confident that our staff will respond to calls as quickly as possible; this change will not affect that,” Battle Creek Fire Chief David Schmaltz said in a release.

After the crash last year and other vehicle issues, Battle Creek had to borrow a fire truck from Kalamazoo. That truck will be returned in the coming months after Battle Creek receives a new engine and new ladder truck.

Two of the five firefighters who cover the downtown station will move to other locations.

Battle Creek staffs seven fire stations across the city, including one at W.K. Kellogg Airport.

