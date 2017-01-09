DeVos’ confirmation hearing rescheduled for next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials in the U.S. Senate have rescheduled the confirmation hearing for Betsy DeVos, the president-elect’s pick for education secretary.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Wednesday, but has been pushed back to 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

In a tweet Monday night, Republicans in the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee said the move was made “at the request of Senate leadership to accommodate Senate schedule.”

BREAKING: @SenAlexander @PattyMurray move Betsy DeVos hearing to Jan 17 at request of Senate leadership to accommodate Senate schedule. — HELP Committee GOP (@GOPHELP) January 10, 2017

Other hearings slated to be over the next three days are still going on as scheduled.

When he nominated DeVos, a West Michigan philanthropist, in November, President-elect Donald Trump called her “a brilliant and passionate education advocate.”

If her nomination is approved by the committee, it will be sent on to the full Senate. She’ll have to get at least 51 votes to be confirmed. Unless Republicans have serious reservations, they will have more than enough votes, despite objections from Democrats.

