Bounce your way to health with this fun workout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are so many different ways to get fit. The key is to find something that you love. Some people like to run, others lift weights, but eightWest found a fun, new place to exercise. Bounce your way to health at Bouncing Fitness in Rockford. Check out the video above as owner, Cheryl, explains more.

Benefits of Bouncing Fitness

Improves coordination

Works your entire core

Enhances digestion and elimination

Combats depression

Aids lymphatic circulation

Improves balance

Relives menstrual discomfort

Stimulates metabolism

Bouncing Fitness

6575 Belding Road, Rockford

616-884-0900

Monday – Thursday – 8AM-8PM

Friday – Saturday – 8AM – 12PM

