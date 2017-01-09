Bounce your way to health with this fun workout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There are so many different ways to get fit. The key is to find something that you love. Some people like to run, others lift weights, but eightWest found a fun, new place to exercise. Bounce your way to health at Bouncing Fitness in Rockford. Check out the video above as owner, Cheryl, explains more.

Benefits of Bouncing Fitness

  • Improves coordination
  • Works your entire core
  • Enhances digestion and elimination
  • Combats depression
  • Aids lymphatic circulation
  • Improves balance
  • Relives menstrual discomfort
  • Stimulates metabolism

Bouncing Fitness
6575 Belding Road, Rockford
616-884-0900
Monday – Thursday – 8AM-8PM
Friday – Saturday – 8AM – 12PM

