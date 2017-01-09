Dems take ‘wait and see’ approach to Trump and auto industry

Related Coverage Auto industry execs react to specter of Donald Trump

DETROIT (WOOD) — This will be an interesting year for automakers, and not just in terms of sales.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to punish automakers who move jobs out of the country with high tariffs — but at the same time, there’s talk of the new administration being much more business-friendly.

Michigan’s two U.S. senators are both Democrats. So will they be able to work with the new president when it come auto industry issues?

“I think we have to wait and see where the new administration is,” Sen. Gary Peters said Monday at the North American International Auto Show. “There’s not a whole lot of specifics there. So we want to see what they want to talk about.”

Among the initiatives Trump has floated is one that would invest a trillion dollars in infrastructure — the kind of investment needed to make the public road portion of autonomous driving a reality.

“That’s something that I’m hopeful is going to happen that will allow us to do the investment in the new things that are needed,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow said.

