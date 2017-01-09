Diocese of Grand Rapids sells shuttered church to Marvin Sapp

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids gospel singer Marvin Sapp has a new plan for a shuttered Catholic church in Muskegon.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids announced it sold the former St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church to Sapp on Monday. Sapp plans to turn the property at 1292 Jefferson Street into a second Lighthouse Full Life Center Church.

In a post on Facebook, Sapp said the church will hold services Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s unclear when it will open to worshippers.

St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church has remained vacant since the church closed in April 2015. The church closure was part of a restructuring plan that included merging St. Jean Baptiste Church with St. Mary Catholic Church in Muskegon.

A spokeswoman for the Diocese of Grand Rapids said proceeds from the property’s sale will go towards supporting the parishes of St. Mary and Our Lady of Grace.

