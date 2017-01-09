FL deputy killed in crash amid hunt for officer’s murderer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A deputy has died in a motorcycle crash while searching for the man who shot and killed an Orlando police officer.

In a press conference, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the deputy sheriff was riding a motorcycle while pursuing Markeith Loyd, 41. Loyd is suspected in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Clayton was shot and killed in the line of duty near a Walmart in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department announced her death on its official Twitter account Monday morning.

The tweet said, “One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words.” With the Twitter post was a video of the officer’s body being taken out of the hospital to a waiting van in a flag-covered stretcher. A line of officers saluted as the stretcher was wheeled out.

Tragic irony: The deaths of OPD Sgt Clayton & OCSO Deputy occurred on #lawenforcement appreciation day We are still committed to your safety pic.twitter.com/IZ1ullEJo8 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

A news conference is planned at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

A massive manhunt for Lloyd began Monday in an area of northwest metro Orlando.

Authorities said 17 area schools were placed in lockdown following the shooting.

No additional details were provided about the shooting. But sheriff’s officials said Loyd was spotted by a deputy fleeing in the Orlando police officer’s vehicle. The suspect pulled into a nearby apartment complex and then fired at a deputy, striking the deputy’s SUV twice. The deputy wasn’t harmed, the sheriff’s office said.

Loyd then carjacked another vehicle, drove away and then abandoned the vehicle not far away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The manhunt was being conducted where he abandoned the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Lloyd previously was a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend last December.

Gov. Rick Scott cancelled an appearance in Orlando because of the shooting.

___

Information from:

Orlando Sentinel

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

