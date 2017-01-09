Grandville HS student going to Trump’s inauguration





GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grandville High School junior is gearing up for arguably the biggest trip of his life thus far after being invited to the presidential inauguration through a national leadership group.

Justin Irish spent Monday evening mentoring a fourth-grade robotics team at Jenison Junior High School. It was a fitting way for the 16-year-old to spend the evening, having been involved in community service from a young age. He’s also a middle school youth group leader for his church, St. Pius X.

When Irish was in eighth grade, his science teacher nominated him to be a part of Envision, a national leadership group out of Indianapolis.

“We focus on different things, like how to get different types of learners involved in different group activities and how to interact with different types of personalities,” Irish said. “How to just be a good leader in general. It’s not always about being the guy upfront, talking and giving speeches. It’s about you setting examples.”

That’s what he’ll be doing on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. when he watches Donald Trump be sworn in as the next president of the United States. He said he’s setting an example for his peers on to be an active participant in government.

“‘Cause it does affect your life, whether or not you see it. And even if it’s not necessarily affecting your life directly now, it will eventually,” Irish said.

He said the chance to go to the ceremony is even more exciting for him because he has a strong interest in political journalism.

“I think it’s definitely going to be really interesting, especially considering the controversy that surrounds the future president and the whole election, really,” Irish said. “I feel that a lot of healing needs to go on because I feel that both sides were pretty nasty during the election.”

Irish leaves for D.C. on Jan. 18.

