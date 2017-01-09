GRPD officer gets probation for drunken driving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 2013 Grand Rapids Police Officer of the Year pleaded guilty to drunken driving after being arrested in November.

Court documents show Marc Miller was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 18 in Caledonia. He pleaded to first-offense operating while impaired on Dec. 13.

According to court documents, Miller was sentenced to 93 days in jail; 92 of those days were suspended and he received credit for the remaining day. He was also ordered to serve one year probation and pay $1,200 in fines and other costs.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says Miller will also face 80 hours of suspension without pay.

He is an officer currently assigned to the detective unit.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

