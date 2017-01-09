Hot shows, cool relaxation at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – It’s the season of fun at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort! It may be chilly in West Michigan, but things are heating up at this fun destination. Whether it’s amazing entertainment, relaxation, or a staycation with the family, there’s something for everyone at Soaring Eagle. Check out the video above for an inside scoop of the exciting happenings this month!

Upcoming shows and fun:

The Price is Right – February 17 and 18

Steve Martin and Martin Short – March 4

Impractical Jokers: February 11th

WBPA: February 2nd through 5th

Waterpark:

Warm Winter Wish – January 13 and 14

Icicles & Snowmen – Jan 20 and 21

