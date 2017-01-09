Lilly’s journey: Life after her bone marrow transplant





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A young girl from West Michigan who spent more than a month in the hospital following a bone marrow transplant, is finally feeling a sense of normalcy.

Lilly Vanden Bosch, 11, from Dorr, was released from Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital last January after spending 50 days isolated in her hospital room.

24 Hour News 8 first began sharing Lilly’s story in November 2015 just days before her bone marrow transplant.

Lilly and her family spent a lot of time at hospitals over the next year, but things are already looking brighter in 2017.

Lilly told 24 Hour News 8 that she was nervous the transplant was not effective. Fortunately that wasn’t the case.

Today she’s back in school, involved in Girl Scouts, and currently not taking any medications.

Her family was cautiously optimistic as they recalled their medical journey.

“I look back and I think, ‘Was that even really us? Did we go through all of that,'” said her mom Meg. “Other times it seems like it was just yesterday.”

It was a nose bleed at school that led doctors to diagnose Lilly with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disease that attacks the immune system.

“It was a really, really tough experience,” Lilly said.

She was diagnosed when she was 7 years old. Now, Lilly is 11.

The Vanden Bosch family made a routine visit to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital last Thursday. Lilly has to visit every three to four weeks because of a high iron count in her system from the donated blood.

“The only way to get rid of that [high iron count] or lower that iron count is to, ironically, remove pretty much the equivalent amount of blood that she was given throughout the past two years or so,” said her dad Tom.

However, Lilly said that the current visits pale in comparison to the many trips she had to make previously.

The 11-year-old had no problem remembering how she was isolated to her hospital room for 50 days after her bone marrow transplant in November.

Lilly said that before she was able to step out of the room there was a lot of waiting and worrying.

“We just had to wait and we were waiting [and] waiting,” she said. “Usually, you graft by day 13 after your transplant. I waited until like day 37 to graft.”

Being able to leave her hospital room was a major milestone in Lilly’s ongoing journey

“I grafted finally and I got to go out of my room for the first time,” she recalled. “It was just so different because I had been in my room for such a long time. I was so thankful that I could get out of the room and see things.”

The post-transplant days that followed would be riddled with hospital visits.

At one point, her new immune system wasn’t fighting off a virus which forced the family to go to New York for a three week T-cell treatment. They came back to Michigan before returning to New York for another three weeks.

Lilly’s dad said that a second bone marrow donation from her donor was a key part of her recovery.

“That also really gave the transplant a kick and got things moving,” he said.

Lilly is keeping an optimistic attitude about the future and also hopes that sharing her story can help someone else.

“I want to inspire other people to be strong,” said Lilly.

Lilly said this experience has strengthened her faith and it has also made her interested in the medical field.

Her entire family urges anyone who can to donate blood.

