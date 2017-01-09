Meijer reports spike in medication sales as flu season arrives

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re sniffling, sneezing and coughing, you’re certainly not alone.

Meijer is reporting a 30 percent increase in cold and flu medication sales this season. The retailer thinks it’s because many customers did not get a flu shot this year, or delayed the vaccination.

“When it’s 60 degrees out in November, it’s hard to think about winter coming. And it’s here,” said Jamie Vroman, regional clinical pharmacy manager for Meijer Pharmacy.

After a slow start, the flu season is now in full swing. Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, more than 3,000 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is good news: this year’s vaccine is proving to be very effective against the strains of flu that are being seen. The predominant strain, H3N2 is covered by the flu shot. The flu season typically peaks in January and February.

And there is still time to get the flu vaccine. Multiple pharmacists 24 Hour News 8 contacted Monday said they’re still fully stocked with the shot. Meijer is among the pharmacies that offer the flu shot to walk-in patients at no fee, under most insurance plans.

The vaccine takes two weeks to take effect, but the typical flu season runs through May.

Meijer isn’t the only other pharmacy seeing the impact of the cold and flu season; CVS also reported an increase in sales for cough and cold medications.

