Relative charged with murder of Battle Creek man

An undated courtesy photo of Robert Jason Barroso.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 29-year-old relative of a missing Battle Creek man found dead is now charged with murder.

According to the Calhoun County District Court, Stephen Getter was charged Monday with open murder and a weapons felony in connection to the death of 28-year-old Robert Barroso II.

Barroso had been missing since Dec. 27.

Undated courtesy photo of Robert Barroso. (Courtesy Battle Creek police)
Investigators said a person of interest led them to what’s believed to be Barroso’s body in Lee Township Friday. The victim’s car was found in a wooded area behind a home in Lee Township five days earlier.

It’s unclear what led up to Barroso’s death.

Getter’s next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.