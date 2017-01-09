Salvation Army donation thief identified; charges expected

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man is expected to face criminal charges for allegedly stealing a Salvation Army kettle.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 at Michelle’s Restaurant at 4010 Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Police say surveillance video showed the suspect walk into the restaurant, grab the red kettle off the counter, then walk out. No one knew of the theft until a Salvation Army representative came to pick up the donations.

Officers released surveillance images from the crime Friday; the 27-year-old suspect was quickly identified by community members.

Kalamazoo Township Police expect to turn over the case to the county prosecutor for review and possible charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

