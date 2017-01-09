The Limited at Woodland Mall axed in nationwide closure

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Woodland Mall is emptier, as another retailer has closed all of its stores.

The Limited made the announcement Saturday on its website, stating, “We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn’t goodbye.”

The Limited will continue to sell women’s clothing on its website.

At its height, The Limited operated more than 750 stores across the country, not counting its other brands, which included Limited Too, Victoria’s Secret and Ambercrombie & Fitch.

However, The Limited began experiencing a slump in sales about a decade ago, as Amazon and other online and fashion retailers captured more sales. The Limited took on new management and broke off from its other brands, CNN reports.

The Limited’s announcement came a day after Sears and Macy’s announced they too were shedding stores. Sears Holdings Corp. said it was closing an additional 104 Kmart and Sears stores, including the Sears at Woodland Mall and the Kmart in Muskegon. The Battle Creek Macy’s is among the company’s 68 stores shutting down this year.

