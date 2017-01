SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Kent County Tuesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection of M-37 and 15 Mile Road in Sparta Township, according to a Michigan State Police news release.

Troopers say a vehicle travel northbound on M-37 lost control and slid into the path of a semi-truck.

The name of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification.

