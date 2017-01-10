2 W. MI cities among top 10 in state for raising family

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Two West Michigan communities are among the top ten best places in Michigan to raise a family, according to WalletHub.

East Grand Rapids was second only to Rochester on the list released Tuesday. Forest Hills was the only other West Michigan suburb to crack the top ten. Holland came in at No. 17.

WalletHub said it based its rankings on 21 criterion, including weather conditions, commute times, number of playgrounds and attractions, high school graduation rates, air quality and school district.

Grand Rapids tied Detroit, Ann Arbor and Traverse City for the most attractions in the state. Walker tied with Oak Park, and Harper Woods for the fewest attractions.

At No. 3, Allendale was the top West Michigan city with the most families that had children. On the other end of the spectrum was Grand Haven, which had the fewest families with kids.

East Grand Rapids cracked the top five for the most families with children, lowest per capita crime rate, lowest percentage of families below the poverty line, and lowest divorce rate.

On the other end of the spectrum was Muskegon Heights, which was among the five cities with the lowest median family income, highest violent crime rate, highest percent of families living below the poverty line and highest divorce rate.

Three of the five cities with the lowest divorce rate were in West Michigan. Forest Hills topped the list, followed by Jenison, Allendale, Troy and East Grand Rapids.

